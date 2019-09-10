Unhealthy air quality reading recorded in 16 areas

The Tun Razak Exchange Tower is enveloped in a thick blanket of haze September 10, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 10 ― Sixteen stations across the country recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings but none recorded very unhealthy air quality as at 10am today.

The Department of Environment (DOE) in a statement said Sri Aman, Sarawak recorded the highest API reading at 195, followed by Rompin, Pahang (192).

Five areas in Selangor also has unhealthy air quality, namely Johan Setia with the API reading of 160, Petaling Jaya (137), Shah Alam (127), Banting (122) and Klang (119).

Batu Muda and Cheras in Kuala Lumpur recorded API reading of 152 and 145 recpectively; Kuching, Sarawak (149); Nilai, Negeri Sembilan (142); Putrajaya (136); Samarahan, Sarawak (122), Seremban, Negeri Sembilan (115), Bukit Rambai, Melaka (103), Tangkak, Johor (110).

An API reading of 0-50 shows good air quality, 51-100 (moderate), 101-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy) while 300 and above is hazardous. ― Bernama