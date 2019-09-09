Sarikei, three other areas in Sarawak record very unhealthy API levels

A red sun is seen over Kuching September 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 9 — The Air Pollutant Index for Sarikei and three other areas in Sarawak has shot up to a very unhealthy level as of 8am today.

According to the head of the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee, Major Ismail Mahedin from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Sarikei recorded an API reading of 206 this morning compared to 193 at 8pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kuching entered its third day in the same category, recording an API level of 242 compared to 223, while in Sri Aman and Samarahan, the air quality is slightly better, with each recording a drop in API reading at 244 compared to 252, and 201 compared to 205.

Similarly, the SK Baram area saw a drop to ‘moderate’ category compared to ‘unhealthy’ yesterday, with an API reading of 96 this morning compared to 122 yesterday.

The readings in four other areas remained at unhealthy levels, with Miri recording 102 this morning compared to 163 at 8 p.m. yesterday, ILP Miri (145 compared to 146), Sibu (173 compared to 187), and Mukah from 119 to 125. — Bernama