All areas in Sabah record moderate API levels this morning

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 9 — As of 8.30am today, the Air Pollutant Index (API) in all areas in Sabah recorded a moderate reading.

According to the Department of Environment website, Labuan recorded an API reading of 69, Bongawan (63), Kota Kinabalu (66), Politeknik Kota Kinabalu (66), Sandakan (60), Tawau (53) and Keningau (57).

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51-100 (moderate), 101-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy) and 300 onwards (hazardous).

The public can refer to the website http://apims.doe.gov.my to obtain the latest API readings. — Bernama