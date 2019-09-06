Murdered Cradle CEO reported break-in in 2015, home vandalised with lipstick

Witness Corporal Jumardi Mursalim attends the murder trial of Samirah Muzaffar, who is accused of killing her husband, Cradle Fund CEO, Nazrin Hassan, at the Shah Alam High Court September 6, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Sept 6 — Murdered Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan had reported a home intrusion in October 2015 and police investigators recorded evidence of lipstick graffiti, the High Court heard today.

Testifying as the third witness in Nazrin’s murder trial today, Petaling Jaya district police headquarters photographer Corporal Jumardi Mursalim said he photographed the evidence when responding to the report.

During cross-examination by defence counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, the police photographer said he found scribblings in red lipstick on the wall and blankets in Nazrin’s bedroom.

When asked, Jumardi also said he found the room in a mess with clothing strewn about and torn, as well as a damaged laptop.

Shafee: Don’t you think it is weird for someone to break into your house and instead of taking the laptop, they smashed it?

Jumardi: Yes.

The witness also confirmed that the pillows were shredded.

Shafee did not explain why he wanted Jumardi to confirm the late Nazri’s 2015 report.

Nazrin was found dead on the upper floor of his double-storey home in Mutiara Damansara on June 14 last year with burn marks on 30 per cent of his body.

His death had initially been presented as an accidental fire but the police later reclassified the case as murder.

Nazrin’s widow, Samirah Muzaffar, and her two teenage sons from a previous marriage have been charged with the offence under Section 302 of the Penal Code that is punishable by death upon conviction.

An Indonesian, Eka Wahyu, is also charged with his murder but remains at large.

The trial will resume before Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman on September 13.