82-year-old man arrested for allegedly slashing housemate to death with machete in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 6 — A 82-year-old Filipino man has been detained by the police over the death of his housemate in Kampung Cempaka Baru, Likas here yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the police also arrested the man’s wife, aged 57, and their 29-year-old son.

He said the incident was believed to have occurred at about 2pm yesterday when the Filipino man, was alleged to have slashed the victim, aged 32, with a machete, following an argument.

The police have recovered a 69cm long machete, believed to be the weapon used in the incident, he told a media conference here today.

He identified the victim as self-employed Hishamuddin Abdullah, from the peninsular, who was renting one of the rooms in the house with his wife. The house has six rooms.

Preliminary investigations found that an argument broke out between the victim and the Filipino man after the former scolded the latter’s son for using his stove to cook. — Bernama