Putrajaya enforces new bauxite mining rules for Pahang

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar (centre) holds a meeting on the enforcement of a new standard operating procedure for bauxite mining in Pahang. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The federal government announced today the enforcement of a new standard operating procedure for bauxite mining in Pahang, promising more stringent regulation of the industry.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar said the SOP was implemented from today after the final details were ironed out between his ministry and the Pahang government.

Among the SOP's key objectives will be sustainability, streamlining of mining operations and exports, as well as enforcement, which Dr Xavier said will prioritise environmental preservation.

“The SOP that took into consideration all stakeholders' views will impose strict conditions covering the whole chain of mining activities, starting from pre-mining, mining and post-mining operations,” the minister told a press conference here.

Also present were Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and several delegates from the state government.

“We will be committed to ensuring the SOP is put in place,” he told reporters after deliberating on the guidelines with ministry officials.

The Pakatan Harapan government has vowed to act on the longstanding concerns of local communities affected by the bauxite mining operations throughout Pahang, particularly in Gebeng where pollution has reached critical level.

Dr Xavier promised to crack down on illegal miners and tighten licencing prerequisites, define permissible zones for mining and cap exports, among other measures.

Bauxite mining can be dangerous to health. Experts said the processes of excavating, top soil and vegetation removal, transportation of bauxite and unwanted elements and stockpiling cause degradation of air quality, mainly related to dust pollution.

Dust from bauxite, a sedimentary rock with high aluminium content, is a solid particulate matter, in the size range of 1 to 75 microns in diameter.

Dust smaller than 10 micrometer in diameter, known as particulate matter PM10 and PM2.5 are of great health concern because it can be inhaled deep into the respiratory system, according to the Malaysian Journal of Medical Sciences.

Data compiled by researchers in 2015 found the level of PM10 and PM2.5 had exceeded the Malaysian Ambient Air Quality Standard.

Some of the bauxite mines in the state were found to be near schools or even within residential areas, which critics said exposed lagging oversight.

Dr Xavier said today the new SOP will define a clear zoning rule to keep the mines far from settlements. The federal government said it plans to adopt the SOP at the national level.

It is unclear if the illegal mines found near the schools have been shut down.