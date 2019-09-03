Kulasegaran: Ministry to introduce star rating for workers’ unions displaying good governance

Minister of Human Resources M. Kulasegaran said the ministry will introduce star rating for workers’ unions that show good governance and constantly improve service quality. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — The Human Resource Ministry will introduce star rating for workers’ unions that show good governance and constantly improve service quality.

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran said the main goal of the star rating was to promote healthy competition among workers’ unions, especially in organisational management practices and service delivery.

“This recognition is expected to be an inspiration and an example for the workers’ unions to be among the best,” he said at the opening of the Labor Enrichment and Professionalism (LEAP) seminar here today. The text of his speech was read by the ministry’s Chief Secretary Datuk Amir Omar.

Kulasegaran said to improve the professionalism of workers’ unions in Malaysia, the ministry through the Trade Union Affairs Department would publish a Code of Practice for Trade Unions Effectiveness.

“The aim of publishing the book is to identify examples of best practices in the management and administration of a worker’s union to serve as a model to other workers’ unions,” he said.

In a statement, the ministry said the LEAP seminar was designed by applying elements of the National Occupational Skill Standard (NOSS) for participants to learn new skills, enhance their skills and diversify their skills to become competent in their field of work and to meet the needs of the global market.

A series of 10 LEAP seminars have been planned in 10 locations namely Putrajaya, Shah Alam, Ipoh, Alor Setar, Melaka, Kuantan, Johor Baru, Kuala Terengganu, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama