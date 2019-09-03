Dengue cases up by 3,904 cases this year, says Johor exco

Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar (far right) with paraphernalia on dengue awareness during his visit to Taman Damai Jaya in Skudai, Johor Baru September 3, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 3 — Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar today said that the dengue situation in the state has become a major concern as an increase of up to 3,904 cases has been recorded in the last eight months compared to last year.

Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said until August 31, a total of 7,761 dengue cases has been recorded compared to 3,857 cases during the same period last year.

“Death caused by dengue in the state had also increased to 19 cases this year compared to 12 cases within the same period last year.

“The dengue situation in Johor is now a major concern,” he told reporters after an operation to stem dengue at Taman Damai Jaya in Skudai here.

Mohd Khuzzan explained that the increase in dengue cases was throughout the state with the Johor Baru district recording the highest with 74.8 per cent.

He said this was followed by Kluang (6.1 per cent), Kulai (4.2 per cent), Batu Pahat (3.5 per cent), Muar (2.4 per cent), Kota Tinggi (2.1 per cent), Segamat (2 per cent), Tangkak (1.9 per cent), Pontian (1.5 per cent) and Mersing (1.4 per cent).

“The main cause for the high number of cases being reported in Johor are mosquito breeding places due to indiscriminate rubbish disposal,” said Mohd Khuzzan.

Mohd Khuzzan, who is also the Semerah assemblyman, said that the public must be aware of mosquito breeding grounds and its dengue risks.

“The Johor government has launched a joint operation involving the local authorities, state health department and the police to conduct an inspection for mosquitos’ larvae in private premises such as homes,” he said.

Mohd Khuzzan also urged the public to cooperate with authorities when they carry out their inspections.

“Entering premises to conduct inspection can be taken under the Extermination of Disease Carrying Insects Act 1975.

“If the premises are found to be breeding mosquitoes, the owner would be handed a RM500 compound. Failure to settle the compound will then see the person being fined in court not more than RM10,000 or imprisonment not more than two years or both upon conviction,” explained Mohd Khuzzan.

He said state authorities have issued a total of 3,511 compounds this year amounting to RM1.74 million and five cases have been referred to court for failure to settle their compounds.