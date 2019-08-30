Money changer in Jeram loses RM120,000 to four parang-wielding robbers

The police said those with information on the incident should contact the nearest police station or the Kuala Selangor police headquarters at 03-32813853. — Reuters file pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 30 — A money changer company in Alam Jaya, Jeram near here lost about RM120,000 when its premises was robbed by four robbers armed with machetes on Wednesday morning.

Kuala Selangor police chief Supt Md Asri A Wahab said in the incident at about 11am, the company had just started opening for business.

“In the incident, a male employee who had just opened the door to enter the counter when four local men armed with parangs covered his face with a shirt.

“One of the suspects slashed the glass counter with his machete to take money at the counter and ordered the worker to open the safe. Losses were estimated at about RM120,000 including foreign currencies,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Md Asri added that all suspects later fled in a Toyota Camry which used a fake number plate.

“Police later found the vehicle razed in an oil palm plantation near Kampung Tok Muda Kapar at 12.37pm on the same day.

“On inspection, police found the car was reported stolen in Shah Alam on August 11,” he said.

Md Asri call on people with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station or the Kuala Selangor police headquarters at 03-32813853. — Bernama