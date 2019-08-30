Mavcom says will announce new Passenger Service Charge rates in a few weeks

Passengers are seen at KLIA2 in Sepang August 22, 2019 — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) will announce the new rates of the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) in the next few weeks, to be enforced in January 2020.

In a statement today, the commission said the comprehensive study of methodology and the charges for aviation services, including the PSC are in the final stages of completion.

The commission said it would introduce the Regulated Asset Base Framework (RAB Framework) to determine airport charges.

“In doing so, the commission has been conducting a comprehensive study and working closely with all relevant ministries and industry stakeholders, including airlines, airport operators, as well as the investment community since 2017.

“As an outcome of the RAB Framework, the commission will implement differentiated charges in accordance with the size, level of facilities and services available at the airport,” it said.

It added that the methodology would also free the government from subsidising airport operations as per current practice.

The RAB methodology is a globally recognised cost-based mechanism and provides a sustainable funding model for airports, while also taking into account impact to airport users. — Bernama