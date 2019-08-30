Johor police bust syabu lab on Mersing cattle farm

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din (2nd left) inspects the chemical containers seized from a syabu processing laboratory at the state police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru August 30, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 30 — The police raided a hut on a cattle farm that served as a makeshift syabu (crystal methamphetamine) processing laboratory in Kampung Pengkalan Batu, Mersing on Wednesday, and recorded a seizure of drugs with a street value of more than RM350,000.

The police also arrested three local men, aged between 32 and 52, in the 4pm raid. All three are said to be working on the cattle farm.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the three suspects had no prior criminal records and urine tests came back negative for drugs.

“We (police) have initiated investigations and based on their respective work, we believe they are not chemists.

“Investigators are also not ruling out the possibility of other suspects involved in the illicit operation,” said Mohd Kamarudin during a media conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

During the raid, investigators found 212.12kg of drugs, along with bottle of chemicals, believed to be worth RM350,000.

Mohd Kamarudin said the confiscated substances are believed to be raw unprocessed drugs weighing 186.70kg, meth oil (11.60kg), ephedrine (2.02kg) and red phosphorus (11.80kg).

“In addition, the raiding team also found 10 bottles of sodium hydroxide, one bottle of acetic acid, five bottles of hydrochloric acid and two bottles of ethanol solution,” he said, adding that the police also seized drug paraphernalia, jewellery and three vehicles worth RM250,000.

Mohd Kamarudin said the modus operandi of the syndicate involved is to operate in remote areas to avoid detection.

“Usually, strong odours are released when the ingredients are ‘cooked’ to make the drugs. This area, which is relatively hidden, is seen as a suitable location for their illicit operations,” he explained.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. All suspects have been remanded for seven days until September 3.