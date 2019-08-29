Sarawak is best example of state not playing up religious and racial issues, says Mujahid

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Aug 29 — Sarawak is the best example of a state in Malaysia not playing up issues on race and religion, said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religion), Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

He said he was impressed with the various communities in the state who were open-minded and could carry out their lives well despite being in a multi-racial society.

“This is the best example for the other states in the peninsula that although the Malaysian government is based on the Islamic religion, the local context is also taken into consideration and the people of Sarawak have greater understanding,” he said in his speech at the “Wacana Eksekutif Maqasid Syariah Peringkat Sarawak”, here today.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said although the Sarawak administration adopted the “Madinah Charter”, the non-Muslim communities are not neglected.

“Although the non-Muslims do not form the majority in the state, the various levels of society give their confidence to the state government to administer Sarawak based on Islam, and at the same time, as administrators we have to maintain a fair attitude,” he added. — Bernama