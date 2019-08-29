Report: Police to probe four over KLIA systems disruption

Passengers are seen at KLIA2 in Sepang August 22, 2019, during a systems outage. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The police will be questioning four people suspected to have caused the massive network failure that disrupted check-ins, baggage claims and even flight departures at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last week.

The four were named in a police report filed by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) two days ago and will be investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing damage through acts of mischief, New Straits Times reported today.

According to the news report, the four suspects are familiar with the function of network core switches said to be critical to the airport and Total Airport Management System (TAMS) at both terminals of the KLIA.

The newspaper cited KLIA police chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkifli Adamshah as confirming the police complaint was filed by MAHB’s information technology division senior general manager.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad called for an investigation into the cause of the airport systems malfunction yesterday.

KLIA was forced to operate on manual mode for nearly a week from the night of August 21 following the failure of its network system, affecting major functions such as Wi-Fi connections, the Flight Information Display System, check-in counters and baggage handling systems.