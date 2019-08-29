New Sarawak Cabinet minister, assistant minister sworn in

KUCHING, Aug 29 — Two state assemblymen today took their oath of office as a Sarawak minister and an assistant minister.

They are Senadin assemblyman Datuk Lee Kim Shim, who was sworn in as Transport Minister, and Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, who was sworn in as Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

They took their oath of office before Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at Astana Negeri in Petra Jaya here.

The assemblymen were appointed to their posts following a Cabinet reshuffle announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on August 22.

The reshuffle came about following Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh’s resignation as Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce and also as Second Finance Minister on July 15.

Lee was formerly Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Meanwhile, Ting thanked Abang Johari and State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah for their trust in appointing him to the post.

“I will serve with full responsibility and cooperate with the ministers for the development of Sarawak,” he told reporters. — Bernama