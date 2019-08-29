Licence of industries causing water source pollution will be revoked, warns Negri Sembilan MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said stern action will be taken against any industry found to have caused environmental damage including having their licences revoked. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Aug 29 — Stern action will be taken against any industry found to have caused environmental damage including having their licences revoked, said Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said this was especially to keep water sources protected from being polluted, causing hardship to the people and huge losses to the government.

“So I want to remind all industries to dispose of waste according to the law. We will not hesitate to take action against anyone harming our water resources and the environment,” he said here today.

He was speaking to reporters after closing the 2019 raw water extraction licensing seminar organised by the Negri Sembilan Water Regulatory Authority (BKSANS) here.

Aminuddin said however, any case of water source pollution in the state was still under control.

Meanwhile, he said BKSANS has contributed seven to eight per cent of the state government revenue via licencing to 270 water extraction operators for domestic and commercial use.

Up to the second quarter of the year, the mentri besar said that BKSANS has contributed some RM27 million to the state government revenue.

“We expect to receive some RM36 million this year,” he said adding that the revenue contribution were mostly received by BKSANS from licences to Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan (SAINS) and Jimah Energy Ventures and Tuanku Ja’afar dan Jimah East Power Sdn Bhd power plants, all three from Port Dickson.

In another development, Aminuddin said the water level at seven dams in the state was in good condition.

“Thankfully we have been receiving rain this week, so far water level is around 80 per cent and we have not encountered any problems. We have not reached critical stage and I am confident that with this week’s rain, water levels will rise to 95 to 100 per cent, “he said. — Bernama