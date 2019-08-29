In economic forum, nearly two-thirds of respondents feel country ‘heading in wrong direction’

National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan speaks during the National Economic Forum 2019 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur August 29, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — An informal survey during a discussion session in the National Economic Forum today found that nearly two-thirds of those polled found that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Out of those surveyed, 63 per cent felt that way compared to merely 12 per cent who felt otherwise.

However, a quarter of the respondents stayed on the fence.

The survey involved 85 participants out of around 600 people in the audience.

This comes as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Wan Saiful Wan Jan expressed his concern earlier in the forum over political leaders whom he said would rather see a divided Malaysia in order to retain or take over the reins of power.

The Bersatu Supreme Council member said voters need a more responsible politics, as they were worried with degrading ethnic relations.

“One area I’m concerned about is ethnic relations. Many people are talking about it but not many discussion is done in a rational way.

“What is happening is day to day issues is being politicised. This is really a worrying direction,” National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman said.

He chided politicians who have no qualms in being divisive, and urged for a more rational and measured dialogues.

“There are things politicians say that can unite or divide the country. At the moment unfortunately a lof of things being said is dividing the country.

“We need to have responsible politics around and make sure politicians pursue the right direction rather than move towards more division,” said Wan Saiful.

Days before the country celebrates its 62nd National Day, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had urged Malaysians in a special video yesterday to steer clear from stoking ethnic sensitivities.