No more manual operations at KLIA

Passengers check in for their flights at KLIA in Sepang August 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Aug 28 — Operations at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is back to normal with no more manual transactions over the counter as its network system has stabilised since the country’s main airport was hit by a system failure last Wednesday.

During a check at 11am, Bernama was informed that all matters including passenger check-in and Immigration checks were carried out as usual.

The main Flight Information Display System (FIDS) is also fully functional and constantly updated.

However, Malaysia Airports volunteers were still seen at the departure hall ever ready to assist passengers.

Bernama was also informed that flight management was smooth-running at peak hours between 8 am and 10 am today.

A passenger, Norhana Sulaiman, said that she had made it a point to arrive four hours before her 2.45pm flight to Honolulu, Hawaii, to avoid any inconvenience.

Norhana, 55, who lives in Honolulu since 1995, said she arrived from Hawaii last Friday when KLIA was still experiencing the system disruption.

“There was no problem at the time of arrival but I saw that the departure area was a bit busy with long lines. So I thought it would be better to come early today, but I see that it is all good so far,” she said.

Iranian tourist Mohammed Reza Hussein, who was on the way to Langkawi for a holiday with his family, said they had not encountered any problem during the baggage check-in process.

“We heard about the system disruption but so far everything went well,” he said.

Although the situation is back to normal, announcements about the system disruption and alerting passengers to proceed for immigration checks were still heard.

KLIA suffered a system malfunction since Aug 21 (Wednesday) following the failure of its network system, affecting major functions such as WiFi connections, FIDS, check-in counters and luggage handling systems. — Bernama