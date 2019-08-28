Govt should hold ministers accountable over controversial remarks, press group says

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof speaks at a press conference during the launch of the National Entrepreneurship Policy at the KL Convention Centre, July 11, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, August 28 — The Institute of Journalists Malaysia (IoJM) has called on the government to hold its officials accountable for potentially divisive statements and assist journalists in their pursuit of the truth rather than questioning them.

This follows Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof who chose not to provide a response to a journalist’s question but instead questioned the journalist in return and subsequently dismissing their response during an official event on August 19.

On the same day, Mohd Redzuan posted on his official Facebook page about his encounter with a Malaysiakini journalist, with the following caption in Bahasa Malaysia.

“Latest: ‘Minister shocked’ that Chinese reporter doesn’t know the Malaysian Constitution.”

The exchange was captured on video by news website Malaysia Gazette.

IoJM said it viewed Mohd Redzuan’s response to the journalist in the video as well as his social media commentary as unacceptable.

“We believe the race of a journalist should not be taken into account with regards to their ability to do their jobs, particularly in the context of simply asking the Minister to clarify his earlier statements, which were similarly controversial,” it said.

The statement added that ministers represent the interests of the country and not any particular race or religion.

“As such, they should be held to a high standard of neutrality, in view of national interests,” it added.

According to Malaysiakini, a reporter had asked Mohd Redzuan to elaborate on his previous claim that the Malays have compromised too much with racists.

Mohd Redzuan then shot back and asked if the reporter knew the Federal Constitution to which the latter replied in the affirmative.

Despite a reply, Mohd Redzuan then dismissed it and declared to those present the reporter had no knowledge whatsoever.