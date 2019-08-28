Dr M teases Merdeka song featuring Agong, Cabinet

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today teased a special trailer featuring the entire Cabinet performing with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in conjunction with the 62nd Merdeka celebrations. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, August 28 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today teased a special trailer featuring the entire Cabinet performing with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in conjunction with the 62nd Merdeka celebrations.

Dr Mahathir tweeted the 37-seconds video featuring several shots of the performance including one with all Cabinet ministers lined up similarly to a choir performance against the backdrop of the Malaysian flag.

Also featured in the video is a quick shot of the song performance titled Setia.

In the video, the first verse of the song’s lyrics is seen as followed,

“Demi negara yang tercinta,

dicurahkan bakti penuh setia,

demi raja yang disanjung tinggi, kesetiaan tak berbelah bagi.”

Dr Mahathir is also seen leading the performance as he is positioned at the front of the group, against the silhouette of a conductor.

An empty microphone is also seen beside Dr Mahathir, alluding to His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah performing alongside the troupe.

TEASER rakaman khas Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong bersama Jemaah Menteri sempena Sambutan Hari Kebangsaan ke-62. pic.twitter.com/HXuAYR4YWb — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) 28 August 2019

It is unknown when the full performance will be made available for public viewing.

Malaysia celebrates its National Day on August 31, with this year’s celebrations bearing the theme ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih’.