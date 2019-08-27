SRC trial: MACC planned to charge several others apart from Najib, confirms draft charge sheet against ex-PM in 2015

MACC Senior Assistant Commissioner of the Special Operations Division Rosli Husain arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex August 27, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) initially planned to charge several other people, and not just Datuk Seri Najib Razak, over the alleged misappropriation of RM42 million funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd in 2015, the High Court was told today.

MACC investigating officer Senior Assistant Commissioner Rosli Husain, the prosecution’s 57th and final witness in the SRC International corruption trial, confirmed this when cross-examined by Najib's lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

However, the line of questioning prompted an objection from ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram, saying Rosli should not be asked to answer questions about recommendations made from the investigations in detail as this would go against the Official Secrets Act.

Shafee argued the question was important for Najib to have a fair trial.

"There may be more people that MACC wants to charge, but they only charge my client. This involves the credibility of the witness," Shafee said.

Sithambaram then said Muhammad Shafee could be allowed to suggest the names of those who were recommended to be charged.

Shafee: MACC recommended for SRC International chief executive Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Dr Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman and IPSB finance director Datuk Abdul Aziz Ismail to be charged under 409 of the Penal Code?

Rosli: Yes, there were.

Shafee: These charges involved transactions of RM27 million, RM5 million, and RM10 million (into Najib's accounts)?

Rosli: Yes.

Bank account statements previously shown in court revealed that RM27 million and RM5 million made its way into Najib's accounts on 26 December, 2014, while another RM10 million also found its way into Najib's account on February 10, 2015.

Later, Rosli also confirmed that there was indeed a charge sheet drafted against the former prime minister during the course of MACC's investigations in 2015.

When asked further, Rosli explained that it was common practice to produce a draft charge sheet based on the findings of ongoing investigations.

To another question, Rosli said he was unable to recall whether MACC had also recommended Dr Shamsul Anwar and Abdul Aziz to be charged under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

Najib is currently on trial for seven charges of alleged abuse of position, money-laundering and criminal breach of trust over RM42 million of funds from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

