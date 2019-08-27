Korean woman lost in Batu Feringghi hill found safe

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 27 — The Korean woman who got lost while hiking at a hillside in Pantai Miami, Batu Feringghi Road, here was found at 11pm last night.

A spokesman for the Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the woman known as Jane, in her 30s was found by a search and rescue team (SAR) who had been combing through the hill since 8pm.

“The woman was found safe and was sent to the District Health Centre for medical examination,” he said here last night.

The woman was believed to have been lost since evening in a hillside in Pantai Miami, Batu Feringghi Road after failing to find a way down the hill before calling her friend at around 7.45pm for help. — Bernama