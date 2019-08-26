Minor hiccups reported as KLIA gets back on its feet after systems disruption

Passengers are seen in the check-in area of KLIA in Sepang August 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Aug 26 — The situation at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) was under control this morning even though the Flight Information Display System (FIDS) at the Departure Hall was not functioning.

Volunteers made up of Malaysia Airports staff from various departments were seen proactively approaching passengers to assist them with their flight details.

Announcements on system disruption, advising passengers to do their immigration clearance after checking in, as well as on flight departure time and gate, could be heard repeatedly.

The situation, which was a result of a network failure on Wednesday night (August 21), has seen improvement since Saturday after the Malaysia Airports replaced the network equipment.

Check by Bernama at noon, showed that the FIDS was partially recovered.

Malaysian Chan Keat Wah, 29, from Kuala Lumpur, who is travelling to Brunei on flight MH0730 at 12.30pm, said she did not face any difficulty to find her flight details without the FIDS.

“The volunteers were very helpful in providing information on my check-in counter and gate number,” she said.

A 39-year-old Italian working in Kuala Lumpur, who only wanted to be known as Luca, and travelling to Jakarta on Garuda Airlines, said he obtained all the details of his flight from the person in charge at the information counter.

“I did not face any problem in getting my flight details,” he added. — Bernama