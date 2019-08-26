Dr M: Pakatan government is not falling apart

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the launch of the World Tourism Conference 2019 in Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is neither falling apart nor losing support as claimed by certain quarters.

He said members of the Cabinet had also stayed together and had been able to make decisions on critical issues for almost a year.

“You can see whether I am walking alone or not. I am walking everywhere and wherever I go, people come to shake hands and express their support,” he told reporters after officiating World Tourism Conference 2019, here today.

The premier said this in response to Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remark that the Pakatan Harapan would break apart due to internal squabbles.

Zahid said this when opening the 73rd MIC annual general meeting at the Putra World Trade Centre here yesterday. — Bernama