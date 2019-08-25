Threatening yet another rally, Malay-Muslim groups demand Pakatan dissolve Parliament

Gerakan Pembela Ummah chairman Aminuddin Yahya speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur International Hotel August 25, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — A coalition of Malay-Muslim groups have demanded that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government dissolve Parliament well before its five-year term is over, claiming the coalition has failed to protect the interests of the majority community.

After its National Ummah Unity Convention here, Gerakan Pembela Ummah said it will hold yet another rally to pressure the coalition to meet its demands.

“It will be held on a scale similar to how we organised the anti-Icerd rally where we will urge the government to call for elections before their reign is over,” chairman Aminuddin Yahaya told the press, referring to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Ummah Chairman Aminuddin Yahya (centre) takes a group photo with speakers and representatives after the Ummah National Unity Convention at Kuala Lumpur International Hotel, August 25, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“We will call for the government to dissolve Parliament, no need to wait for 2023. And then we can make sure Pakatan Harapan will fall.”

Ummah had in December last year organised the rally opposing the ratification of the Icerd, in which several thousand rally goers flocked Jalan Raja in the city.

Again in May, it organised a rally to defend the “sanctity and sovereignty of Islam”, which was lambasted by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as a ploy to draw support for certain political parties.

However, when pressed for details for the supposed rally, Aminuddn who is also president of Islamist group Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma) remained tight-lipped without even revealing a potential date.

“We will not disclose too much information as yet to maintain the element of suspense surrounding the rally.

“If we say too much, people might not be as interested or excited to attend the rally, so we will wait for the right time before revealing more,” he said.

Aminuddin had earlier in his opening speech listed several issues it deems “major threats” against Malay-Muslims, which included liberalism, Christian evangelism and human rights movements.

PH created history by defeating Barisan Nasional in last year’s General Elections, knocking BN off their perch for the first time since Independence in 1957.

Having formed the government, the mixed party coalition of PH have until 2023 to hold on to the administration before Parliament can be dissolved to pave the way for the 15th General Election.