Police nab two men, seize 5.1kg of drugs worth RM255,000

Police detained two men and seized 5.1 kilogrammes of drugs believed to be methamphetamine worth RM255,000 in a raid in Serdang Perdana. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 25 — Police detained two men and seized 5.1 kilogrammes of drugs believed to be methamphetamine worth RM255,000 in a raid in Serdang Perdana, Seri Kembangan on Friday.

Serdang deputy OCPD Supt Mohd Rosdi Daud said during the operation at 10pm, police nabbed a man at the premises and found five plastic packets suspected to contain methamphetamine.

“At the same time, police followed a car believed to be the suspect’s accomplice and detained him at a petrol station nearby,” he said in a press conference here today.

Both suspects, aged 28 and 29 years old, had a record of previous drug-related offences and were remanded until Aug 30 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police also seized a Perodua Myvi believed to be used for transporting the drugs.

Rosdi said an initial investigation found that the two men became active in trafficking drugs about three months ago and received their drug supply from the Malaysia-Thailand border area and sold to other distributors around the Klang Valley. — Bernama