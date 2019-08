Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail confirmed the incident when contacted by Bernama. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — A wanted man was shot by the police at a condominium in Jalan Genting Klang here tonight.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail, who confirmed the incident when contacted by Bernama, said the shooting incident happened when police were checking the man.

“Suddenly the man pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the police. The police returned fire and hit the suspect,” he added.

He said the suspect was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment. — Bernama