Perak elected reps required to submit asset declaration form by Oct 23, says Speaker

IPOH, Aug 24 — Perak state elected representatives are required to submit their asset declaration form by Oct 23, said State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

He said the assemblymen were required to send the forms to the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and also to him for further action.

A briefing on how to fill the form will be held at the Casuarina Hotel, Meru here on Aug 28, he told a media conference here yesterday.

He said those who refused to fill in the form would be referred to the Perak State Assembly Committee on Rights and Freedom. — Bernama