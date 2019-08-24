Ibrahim Ali expects new party to be launched next month

Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president Ibrahim Ali speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur May 9, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Pertubuhan Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia (Perkasa) president Datuk Ibrahim Ali today said he expected his new party, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) to be launched on September 28.

Ibrahim, who is also the party’s pro tem president said the launch would also outline the party’s manifesto and policies for the coming General Election.

He said 111 party divisions had been set up so far.

“We do not have to deal with a lot of complexity because some have volunteered to be leaders at the grassroots level, and most of them are young and non-partisan,” he told a press conference today.

Ibrahim announced the establishment of the party on August 17 last year, to champion the interests of the Muslims and Malays while defending the Federal Constitution. — Bernama