Firefighters say 60pc of Gelang Patah forest fire contained

Firemen containing the secondary forest fire at Jalan Tanjung Kupang in Kampung Pekajang, Gelang Patah today. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 24 — Firemen today have managed to contain about 60 per cent of the fire spanning more than 16 hectares of secondary forest at Gelang Patah that has been ablaze for several days.

Parts of a secondary forest at Jalan Tanjung Kupang in Kampung Pekajang, Gelang Patah here were reported to have been burning since Wednesday.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said today’s operation involved 70 firefighters from 10 fire stations, including 12 fire engines and bulldozers from the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP).

He said that all personnel have been working to put out the fire that started around 11.45am on August 21.

“Initially, the fire affected only 4 hectares of forest, but to date, the fire has spread to 16 hectares,” said the spokesman in a statement issued today.

At present, the spokesman said the operation is being led by Johor Zone 1 Senior Fire Superintendent 1, Mohd Faizul Selamat, and trenches are being dug up and filled with water to curb the fire from spreading further.

The lack of water sources and the current hot weather are believed to be among the constraints faced by the firemen, although the situation remains under control.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, Johor Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said the situation was under control.

“The public should not worry or panic over the situation,” said the Kota Iskandar assemblyman.

Earlier today, a fire that engulfed 2.4 hectares of hilly forest near the Legoland theme park and a hotel at Medini, Iskandar Puteri yesterday, was extinguished.