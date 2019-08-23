Police arrest Myanmar man for selling fake UNHCR cards in Penang

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 45-year-old man was arrested at 1.30pm following investigations and intelligence gathering by the police since last week. — AFP pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Aug 23 — The police have detained a Myanmar man for processing and selling fake i-cards and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards to foreigners, especially his countrymen, following a raid in Taman Sri Rambai on Wednesday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 45-year-old man was arrested at 1.30pm following investigations and intelligence gathering by the police since last week.

“Police checks on the man’s rented house found five suspected fake UNHCR cards with various names, four i-cards (Immigration department), three Myanmar passports and five cards from the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB),” he said here, yesterday.

Police also seized equipment such as printers, papers and lamination tools believed to be used to process and print the fake cards, he said, adding the processed cards were sold at RM30 per piece to foreigners.

Nik Ros Azhan said investigations also showed that the man had no valid travel documents and had been carrying out the activity for the past two months. The cards were sent for verification to UNHCR and Immigration Department respectively.

“Further investigation is being conducted to identify the foreigners who bought the fake cards, and the total number of cards printed in the last two months,” he said, adding the man was remanded and being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama