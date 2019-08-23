No water rationing in Melaka, says chief minister

Adly said if needed, the state government would source water from Negri Sembilan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR GAJAH, Aug 23 — There will be no water rationing in Melaka even though the level at the Durian Tunggal Dam has dropped to 36 per while the Jus Dam is at 53 per cent.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said raw water from Sungai Muar was being fed into the system via the Grisek pump house which should suffice for the state’s needs for now.

He said if needed, the state government would source water from Negri Sembilan so as to avoid rationing.

He added that the state had contingency plans in place to address water supply problems.

Adly was speaking to reporters after handing over aid contributions to victims of flash floods in the Rembia state constituency here today.

Also present was Rembia assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis. — Bernama