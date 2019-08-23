Ministry working on National Art Education Policy, says Maszlee

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Education in Putrajaya August 8, 2019. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — The Ministry of Education has been working to develop a National Art Education Policy to bring art back into the education system in order to produce students who are critical and humane, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

He said the combination of art and education would give the community and the younger generation a sense of appreciation and an aesthetic space in their souls.

“Without an aesthetic sense, one will be judgmental and see the world in black-and-white only, leading to a tendency for extremism,” he said when launching the Cendana Arts Education Programme here today.

Sharing his experience living in the United Kingdom, Maszlee said his children not only studied academics at school, but were also taught various forms of arts and participated in theatre performances every month.

The Cendana Arts Education Programme is implemented by the Cultural Economy Development Agency (Cendana) for students from standard three to six of national schools including Chinese and Tamil schools with priority given to sub-urban, rural, B40, Indigenous and special education schools.

The programme is divided into two sections — the #BASKL Art Study Tour (AEX) Programme and the Artists in Schools Programme (AISP).

Under AEX, students will receive direct exposure through guided tours of visual arts exhibitions with each selected school granted an allocation of up to RM5,000 a year to cover the cost of transportation, food and beverage and insurance for 108 students to selected events.

Under the AISP, selected artists will provide art courses in schools involving an allocation of RM8,000 per school.

Art organisations or school administrators who would like more information on both programmes can contact Cendana at 03-76887599 or email [email protected] or visit www.cendana.com.my.

Commenting on the issue of Mathematics genius Nur Fitri Azmeer Nordin, who had been convicted of pedophilia and is currently studying at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Maszlee said the matter would be discussed with the university’s vice chancellor.

“If there is any feedback from UKM, I will update the media,” he said when asked about parents’ concern after the issue surfaced on the social media.

In 2015, Nur Fitri Azmeer was sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty to 17 charges of possessing more than 30,000 child pornographic images and videos while pursuing his studies at the Imperial College London. — Bernama