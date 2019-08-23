MCMC warns social media users to stop sharing images of upside down Jalur Gemilang

MCMC urged social media users not to share or circulate such images which could incite hatred and public anger. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has advised the public not to share or circulate photographs or videos of the national flag (Jalur Gemilang) hung upside down at a school in Pahang.

The advice came after the MCMC found videos and photographs of similar incidents but were unintentional or had happened a long time ago, were also being shared on social media.

“However, MCMC does not rule out the possibility that certain parties have modified the images to carry a malicious agenda,” said the commission through the Sebenarnya.my portal here yesterday.

In this regard, MCMC is urging social media users not to share or circulate such images which could incite hatred and public anger.

MCMC also advised internet users to exercise self-control when accessing the internet and not to use the platform to disseminate fake, offensive and derogatory contents that could provoke anger and jeopardise public order. — Bernama