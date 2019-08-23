Anwar: Cancel anti-Dr Zakir Naik rally, no longer any need for it

Dr Zakir Naik arrives at Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Organisers of tomorrow’s rally to protest against preacher Dr Zakir Naik should cancel the event as there is no longer any need for it, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The PKR president explained that there was no need for the “Say No To Zakir Naik, Equal Rights to Indians and Other Races” rally as the controversial preacher has already been banned by authorities from speaking anywhere in the country.

He warned that carrying on with the said rally would only increase tensions within the country and result in “many reactions”.

“Zakir Naik has been banned for speaking throughout the country by the police and to carry on with this protest when the situation has already cooled down will only flare things up and bring about many reactions.

“I am also advising people to not be swayed into joining this rally to ensure the safety and comfort of the people are always preserved,” Anwar said in a statement.

The rally is slated to take place tomorrow in Brickfields.

Brickfields district acting police chief Supt Arifai Tarawe said a notice on the proposed rally submitted by the organiser to the police was incomplete and did not meet legal requirements.