RM642m from Saudi Arabia Finance Ministry, Prince Faisal Turki deposited into Najib’s account, SRC trial told

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 22, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer confirmed today that RM642 million in funds from the Saudi Arabia Finance Ministry and Prince Faisal Turki were transferred into a personal bank account, ending with the numbers 694 belonging to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

MACC Senior Assistant Commissioner (Special Operations) Rosli Hussain, 54, told the court this when questioned by Najib’s lawyer, Harvinderjit Singh, on the 56th day trial of Najib’s case, involving seven counts for alleged misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) fund, involving RM42 million.

Harvinderjit: In your investigation, did you also investigate the account in the name of Datuk Seri Najib ending in number 694?

Rosli: Yes, I did.

Harvinderjit: Can you confirm that in the said account, there was money deposit from Prince Faisal bin Turki?

Rosli: Yes.

Harvinderjit: The amount was about RM399 million?

Rosli: Yes, roughly.

Harvinderjit: Was there a deposit of RM243 million made by the Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) Finance Ministry?

Rosli: There was.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Senior Assistant Commissioner Rosli Hussain is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 22, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

When asked on the law applied by the MACC for AmBank to check with the commission first before allowing Najib access to his bank documents, Rosli said he was not referring to any law, but on his own initiative.

Harvinderjit: I suggest that you ordered the bank to not give documents to the defence so that the defence cannot proceed with the case.

Rosli: No.

Rosli also told the court Aidah was the name of the MACC investigating officer who handled the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), but did not know her full name.

Harvinderjit: Isn’t Aidah your colleague?

“Yes, Aidah is my colleague, but she is not my wife. So, I’m not certain about her full name,” he said and drew laughter from those present in court.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC funds amounting to RM42 million.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is presiding over the case. — Bernama