Quarry worker gets seven years’ jail, whipping for robbing woman in Pandan Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — A quarry worker was sentenced to seven years’ jail and one stroke of the cane by the Ampang Sessions Court, here, today for robbing a female cashier while armed with a machete, last year.

Judge Suzana Hussin handed down the sentence on Mohd Aizuddin Khamis, 35, after the prosecution succeeded in proving the case beyond reasonable doubt at the end of the defence case.

The judge also advised Mohd Aizuddin to repent and not to repeat the offence.

“You need to change because you have a mother,” said the judge who also ordered the man to serve the jail sentence in Kajang Prison from the date of his arrest, November 21 last year.

Mohd Aizuddin was charged with robbing 7-Eleven cashier, Nor Sheila Nurdin, 19, of RM95 in Jalan 2/5, Pandan Jaya, here, while armed with a machete at 3.30pm on April 3, last year.

He was convicted under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 14 years and liable to a fine and whipping.

Earlier, lawyer Lukman Hakim Azhar, representing the accused, appealed for a light sentence on the grounds that Mohd Aizuddin had repentant.

“My client was detained for over eight months. That is enough to teach him and he has promised not to repeat the offence,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor, Goh Ai Rene, however, asked for a deterrent sentence on Mohd Aizuddin, considering the victim’s trauma.

“Besides, the sentencing should also focus on rehabilitation so that the accused can be a better person and accepted by society once released from prison,” she added.

The prosecution had called five witnesses while the defence called one witness to testify at the trial which began on March 25. — Bernama