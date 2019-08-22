Perak to form Education Consultative Council

Abdul Aziz Bari speaks to reporters during Perak's Teachers Day celebration at Aeon Mall, Ipoh April 2, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 22 — Perak will set up an Education Consultative Council to enable the voice of the stakeholders to be heard towards further developing the field of education in the state.

State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman, Abdul Aziz Bari said the council was expected to hold its first meeting before the year-end.

“I need to hear the views of the stakeholders or education associations in the state such as the National Union of the Teaching Profession, Council of School Principals, Council of Heads of Schools, education activists which previously might not have such space to voice their opinions.

“This council will be a loose set-up, not official in nature, as this is not a question of determining the education policy but more to hear and discuss the education issues as a whole to prevent oversight,” he told reporters after a meeting with the State Education Department officials, here, today.

Abdul Aziz said he would also be meeting with the department’s officials often to nib any problems in the bud.

On another development, Abdul Aziz urged opposition assemblymen and parliamentarians not to officiate at any government programmes including at schools to avoid confusion.

“We respect the Honourable Members (YB) as the people’s representatives in their respective areas, but it’s just that they cannot act as the government’s representatives.

“We do not wish to deny their rights because previously they could have given funds or made other contributions and the new government accepted this with an open heart.

“It’s just that we don’t want them to come to the programmes as though they are from the government as this could create confusion to the school management and students,” he said. — Bernama