MAHB: KLIA systems still not fully stabilised, hopefully resolved by morning

Passengers are seen at KLIA2 in Sepang August 22, 2019, during a systems outage. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Systems at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) have not fully stabilised, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said in an update on the disruptions that were reported this morning.

The airport operator hopes to resolve the situation by tomorrow morning.

“The team will continue to work round the clock in order to rectify the situation,” MAHB said.

“Among the solutions that are being employed include the replacement of hardware equipment.

“We have received delivery of the equipment which will undergo testing tonight,” it added.

Disruptions to the internet connection and flight check-in systems at KLIA and KLIA2 caused the delay of 20 flights, and affected other airport functions including baggage handling, check-in counters, flight information displays systems (FIDS), MYairport mobile application and credit card system.

Currently, the FIDS and credit card system have been restored.

“Once again, we deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all passengers,” MAHB added.

According to MAHB, it has about 1,000 staff deployed on the ground, to provide all possible assistance to passengers and airlines.

Passengers can get more information from MAHB’s social media feeds and are advised to arrive at KLIA and KLIA2 at least four hours before their flight departure time.

“We are also encouraging passengers to check-in via the respective airlines’ mobile application or website.

“We will be issuing further updates on the situation either through our social media platforms or news releases,” MAHB said.

Travellers are advised to also reach out to any airport staff on the ground if they require information on their flights.