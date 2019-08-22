Guan Eng, Zuraida debunk reports of Cabinet reshuffle at yesterday’s meeting

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin are pictured during a press conference in Putrajaya August 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, August 22 — Ministers Lim Guan Eng and Zuraida Kamaruddin today denied widespread speculation of a pending Cabinet reshuffle.

Lim said the Cabinet only discussed administrative issues at its weekly meeting yesterday that included Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and that there was no mention of any change to its line-up.

“Maybe you are referring to the Cabinet ministers’ meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir yesterday. The meeting discussed administrative matters and nothing was spoken about any Cabinet reshuffle.

“It was a meeting between government ministers and not party leaders, that’s why only ministers attended the meeting with Tun,” the finance minister said in a joint press conference here.

Lim also said there were no discussions for Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed ― now a Bersatu member after leaving Umno last year ― to be brought onboard the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Cabinet.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin confirmed Lim’s remarks, saying there have been no discussions about changes to the ministerial portfolios, whether during Cabinet meetings or those at the PH presidential council.

“At this point in time, no. It has never been raised or discussed,” she said.

When asked if DAP had submitted a new list of candidates for ministerial positions, Lim said that as far as his party is concerned, they are satisfied with the current composition.

Touching on whether there is a need for a Cabinet reshuffle due to the ruling coalition's dwindling popularity, Lim said that everyone should refer to the statement made by Dr Mahathir in July and May this year where he denied any speculation of reshuffle.

“This matter is under Tun's purview and he has replied on this matter numerous times. Please refer to what he has said and lets keep it at that,” he said.