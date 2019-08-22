Chairman: Public Accounts Committee to conduct special audit on DBKL land sale issue

Datuk Noraini Ahmad is pictured in Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — A special audit on the sale of land owned by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will be conducted with the assistance of the National Audit Department, said Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Datuk Noraini Ahmad.

She said the special audit was needed to help the committee complete the report before tabling it to the Parliament.

However, Noraini said so far, there is no date slated yet for the tabling of the report.

“The report will only be tabled after the committee is satisfied with all statements and explanations from witnesses called,” she said in a statement today.

She said although the issue was not reported in the Auditor-General’s Report, proceedings would still be carried out after getting the approval of all members of the committee using the powers of authority under Standing Order 77 (1) (d) in which, among others, the committee is allowed to investigate any matter which it deemed necessary.

Subsequently, Noraini said that proceedings started on April 4 by calling Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad, and then on April 23, former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull dan Attorney General Tommy Thomas via his representative Solicitor General II Datuk Siti Zainab Omar.

Last Monday, she said Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) council member who is also a lawyer Derek John Fernandez was called and the day after that, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan.

She also reiterated that the proceedings were not related to the court case involving former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

In fact, Noraini said the committee was assisted fully by representatives of the Attorney General’s Office, the National Audit Department and MACC in all its proceedings to ensure all information received were not subjudicial and tampering with court proceedings. — Bernama