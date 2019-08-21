Anti-drug agency offers to help police with internal drug abuse battle

National Anti-Drug Agency director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Royal Malaysia Police Air Operation Force Training Base in Ipoh August 21, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 21 — The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) is ready to help the police force battle addiction among its personnel.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said the AADK has a programme called Drug-free Workplace (Tekad) to help government agencies deal with workplace substance abuses.

“If the police department wants the help of the agency, we are willing to help. I will call the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department over this matter.

“If there is a need to use the experts from our agency to determine the laws to prevent drug abuse cases among the personnel in the said department, we can definitely help,” he told reporters after attending the closing ceremony of the agency’s social media stability management course.

Zulkifli who is also a police commissioner was commenting on Inspector-General Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador’s disclosure earlier today that over 100 policemen nationwide tested positive for illegal substances during a surprise check codenamed Ops Blue Devil last week.

He added that even employers from the private sector has approached AADK for help with drug abuse cases in their workplaces.

Separately, Zulkifli said the AADK’s pilot project to help rehabilitate addicts only saw 61 people volunteer themselves for the programme since it started last month in 12 high risk areas nationwide.

“The number of volunteers who came forward is really disappointing as we have identified about 3,000 drug addicts in 12 locations from seven states, namely Kedah. Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor Baru.

“The project is not to shame the drug addicts. Society has to get rid of this stigma. We’re aware that they are patients and they need proper treatment to overcome the drug addiction.

“We have a special rehabilitation centre for volunteers across the country and we don’t mind converting the normal rehabilitation centre into a volunteer centre if more come forward,” he added.

However, Zulkifli also said that court action will be taken against addicts and dealers who do not acquiesce.