Umno and PAS to sign Unity and Understanding Charter on Sept 14

PAS and Umno members attend the former's Muktamar 2019 in Gambang, Pahang June 19, 2019. — Picture by Zamzahuri Abas

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Malaysia’s two biggest Malay-based parties Umno and PAS will be signing a Unity and Understanding Charter on September 14 during the Muslim Unity Gathering (Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah — HPU914) at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) next month.

In a joint press conference Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa and his PAS counterpart Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan today said that the charter will be their agreement leading to the 15th general election.

“This is an initiative from both parties to cooperate for better political harmony for the country. PAS and Umno believe that uniting the ummah is something that must be done but of course it will not stop at party-level cooperation,” said Annuar.

“We look at HPU914 as an option that we are giving to the people of Malaysia. We represent the Opposition and uniting the ummah is an optional concept we are offering to Malaysians and it will lead up to the 15th general election,” said Takiyuddin.

Annuar told the press that the charter will contain certain philosophies and agreement between both parties and after its signing ceremony on September 14 by both party presidents, a state-to-state movement led by the party presidents will follow.

HPU914 will be a two-day event with the first day starting on September 13.

The first day will see various indoor and outdoor activities involving the respective wings from both parties including joint events organised by the Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri movements from Umno and their PAS counterparts.

Each party will be given an allocation of 1,500 representatives to attend the culmination of the event in Dewan Merdeka with a total of 3,000 representatives.

Out of the 1,500 representatives, 400 will be allocated for coalition partners from Barisan Nasional, Gagasan Sejahtera and friendly NGOs.

However, the public are also welcomed to attend the two-day event and Annuar is expecting a total headcount of around 10,000.

There will also be stalls and food trucks to cater to the needs of the public who are there.