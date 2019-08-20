Ex-Sarawak Football Association sec-gen’s CBT case management on Sept 30

KUCHING, Aug 20 — The Sessions Court here today set September 30 for management of the criminal breach of trust (CBT) case involving former Sarawak Football Association (FAS) secretary-general Razali Dolhan.

The case came up for mention today before Judge Marutin Pagan to enable the prosecution to prepare documents under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court also set November 26 to 28 for trial.

Razali, 49, is charged with committing the offence involving RM139,920, RM21,378.70 and RM30,000 belonging to the association between January and February 2017.

Earlier, Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad recused herself from hearing the case on the grounds that she knew Razali and his family.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azhari Yusof appeared for the prosecution.

Razali’s RM8,000 bail was extended pending the case management. Additionally, he is to report to the Gita police station every two weeks.

On August 2, Razali pleaded not guilty to three counts of CBT involving a total of RM191,298.70.

The charges are framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code which carries up to 14 years imprisonment with whipping and liable to fine upon conviction. — Bernama