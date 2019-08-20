Cops nab individual allegedly behind Perak exco death threat

Police have detained an individual who allegedly made a death threat against DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) chief Howard Lee. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 20 — Police have detained an individual who allegedly made a death threat against DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) chief Howard Lee Chuan How.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the 30-year-old individual was arrested following a police report lodged on the matter.

“Police received a report and arrested an individual believed to have been behind the threat,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

This morning, in a statement, Lee who is also Perak Youth and Sports committee chairman, said he received the threat through a screen shot of a WhatsApp group which was sent to him.

“On Sunday, I asked my officer to make a police report. I have submitted everything to the police to investigate the death threat,” he said in the statement.

According to the Pasir Pinji assemblyman, he was always open and welcomed differences (in opinion), but a death threat was something serious and required further action from the authorities. — Bernama