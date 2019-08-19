‘Wilayahku’ portal launched to address fake news

A screengrab of the Wilayahku homepage.

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 19 — The Federal Territory Ministry today launched a news portal called Wilayahku as a platform to broadcast credible news to address the spread of fake news on social media.

The portal accessible at www.wilayahku.com.my is a continuation of the publication of Wilayahku newspaper which was launched on January 4. It is managed by Wilayah Media Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the Federal Territory Foundation.

Its minister Khalid Samad when launching the portal here today said it was hoped the people would get the right information through the portal and make the right choice in the 15th general election and not based on inaccurate information on social media.

“The Wilayahku portal is important to curb the spread of fake news such as those inclined to cause conflict between two sides,” he said.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks during the launch of ‘Wilayahku’ weekly newspaper at Menara Seri Wilayah, Putrajaya January 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Khalid also released a book entitled, 365 Hari Mengurus Transisi Memenuhi Harapan comprising 117 pages of ministerial speeches throughout the year he was entrusted with leading the Federal Territories Ministry.

He said the book covers various activities undertaken at the ministry and agency level, and features 10 key achievements through development in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan over the past year.

On another issue, Khalid said he was still waiting for the official reports from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) regarding the cause of the accident involving a People’s Housing Project (PPR) lift in Kampung Kerinchi, Kuala Lumpur on August 2.

“DOSH was supposed to prepare the report and I was told it has been submitted to DOSH headquarters. Now we have to get it from them to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL). So we wait for that.

“I have to get my hands on the (official) report before I can make any comment,” he said, adding that it was possible the cause of the incident could be known this week.

In the incident, the lift plunged from the fifth floor to the ground floor because of suspected failure of the braking system, with eight people being injured. — Bernama