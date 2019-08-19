Selangor to consider MACC’s call for state reps to declare assets, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state government is considering the MACC’s call for state assembly representatives to declare their assets. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Aug 19 — The Selangor government is considering the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) call for state assembly representatives (ADUN) to declare their assets.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the proposal would be implemented if there was a need, just like how Selangor executive councillors were asked to declare their assets due to their executive powers in state administration.

“We are drafting and discussing if there is a need for ADUN to declare their assets. But the majority of them are not involved in the executive powers, which is why the state government’s decision prior to this restricts us from disclosing their properties.

“And of course, there is an allocation for the service centre involving hundreds of thousands yearly (through Adun) and we may consider the suggestion because there were cases of Adun being involved in corrupt practices,” he told reporters after attending the MACC’s Corruption Free Pledge (IBR) here today.

Earlier, Amirudin led the state exco to pledge and sign the pledge, which was witnessed by MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya here today.

Commenting further, Amirudin said the Selangor government was committed in fighting corruption, and at the same time, urged all state civil servants to reject bribery.

He added Selangor’s Freedom of Information Enactment which had been in force since 2011, was part of the state government’s efforts to combat corruption in the state.

“Under this enactment, the public has the authority to view the official documents of the state government and therefore, the public can review and assess what the state government is doing.

“We are only considered successful if we are able to prove that responsible financial management enables us to really assist the poor and to empower others by providing better opportunities,” he added. — Bernama