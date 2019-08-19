Police deny taking Nora Quoirin’s parents to meet mediums during search

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop briefs a press conference on Nora Anne Quoirin’s autopsy results in Seremban August 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop today rubbished a foreign news report that claimed police took Nora Anne Quoirin’s parents to four mediums after they ‘ran out of ideas’ during the search for the 15-year-old teenager.

Mohamad told Malay Mail that no such thing ever took place.

“No. I had never instructed any of my police officers to do so,” he said.

Mohamad said he was tired of the stream of ridiculous comments made by certain quarters.

“These comments in the media will never end. I don’t want to comment on this anymore,” said Mohamad.

A British media outlet today reported that a ‘prayer session’ was conducted on Monday last week, less than 24 hours before the body of the teenager was found.

The report claimed that the ceremony, which involved four mediums from a locally recognised religious group, was understood to have been attended by at least one senior ranking police officer.

The report further said that the mediums ‘communicated with spirits’ over the course of two hours and asked for Nora’s safe return.

Nora’s parents were also apparently invited to attend the ceremony, but left after an hour. The report claimed that the parents Sebastian and Meabh were initially reluctant to attend.

The report, quoting a source, said according to the mediums, the spirits agreed to return Nora to the family.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said police have not met Nora’s parents since the body was claimed by the family’s representatives.

“Since the body was claimed by the embassy on Friday late night, we have not met them. I have been told that the parents had checked out from The Dusun resort on August 17 and had returned home yesterday,” he said.

The body of the 15-year-old special-needs girl was found on Tuesday, about 2.5km from an eco-resort in Pantai here, after she went missing on August 4, a day after she and her family had checked in for a two-week holiday.

The police revealed on Thursday that Nora Anne had died of gastrointestinal bleeding, having gone without food for a long time as well as prolonged stress.

They ruled out foul play and said she had died two or three days before the body was found.