MCA revises redevelopment plan for headquarters, opts for 29-storey building

Wisma MCA will be torn down to make way for the new building, which has been granted conditional approval by DBKL.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — MCA is believed to be scrapping redevelopment plans for its headquarters on Jalan Ampang, which initially featured a 45-storey building, The Edge Financial Daily reported today.

The political party has reportedly submitted a fresh plan for a 29-storey building, which is less than one kilometre away from the Petronas Twin Towers.

Documents sighted by the financial daily show that MCA has submitted a revised plan to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) at the end of June.

The first time that MCA submitted its redevelopment plan was in October 2017. It subsequently amended and submitted a second plan in July last year with the proposal to build a 70-storey tower that would include offices, a hotel, sky lounge and restaurant.

In a revised proposal submitted in October 2018, the plan was for a shorter 45-storey block.

According to the latest plan, the existing 23-storey structure, Wisma MCA, will be torn down to make way for the new building, which has been granted conditional approval by DBKL.

This new plan includes a retail space, hawker centre, museum, multi-purpose hall, an exhibition centre, auditorium and 13 floors of hotel offering 164 rooms.

The current structure sits on a freehold plot measuring 4,955 sq m or 53,335 sq ft, and was registered in the name of MCA in 1983.

The reason for amendments to the redevelopment plan for the third time is not known.

It was reported that DBKL had earlier this year announced that property projects previously granted approval in principle with a higher plot ratio than what is permitted under Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 are required to seek fresh approval from City Hall.

Meanwhile, the new redevelopment plan will see the removal of the previous office component.