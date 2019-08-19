Couple, baby killed in Slim River house fire

A married couple and their baby boy were killed in a fire early this morning. after — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Macam-macam Hal

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — A married couple and their baby boy were killed after they were found in a razed house in Kampung Alah Batu, Jalan Kuala Slim in Slim River here early this morning.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Azman Ab Rahman said the three victims were identified as Mohd Sharidan Abdul Aziz and his wife Siti Rafini Mohd Rafiee, in their 30s and their son Rafiq Mohd Sharidan, who was almost one year old.

Azman said initial investigations showed the three victims were found charred in a room.

“The cause of fire has yet to be determined and we are still waiting for a report from the Fire and Rescue Department Forensic Unit,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Earlier, a Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said his department received a call on the incident at 3.51am.

“We rushed a team of firemen from the Slim River station with assistance from Tanjung Malim and Kuala Kubu Baru to the scene,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the couple and their son found were in the first room of the house measuring 20 x 60 feet.

“All victims were confirmed dead at the location,” he said.

He said the fire victims were sent to Slim River Hospital for further action. — Bernama