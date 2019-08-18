PM: Only the blind, dumb and deaf think PH and BN alike

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of the 62nd International Statistical Institute World Statistics Congress 2019 (ISI WSC 2019) at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre August 18, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today, only “the blind, dumb, and deaf” would liken the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to Barisan Nasional (BN).

In a stinging response against his critics, the 93-year-old Langkawi MP suggested that they were fools for failing to see what his administration has achieved.

He cited reforms in governance and civil liberty as PH’s most glaring feat, saying BN came nowhere close to matching the ruling coalition’s push for more freedom and accountability.

“Only a blind, deaf and dumb person would say there is no difference,” Dr Mahathir responded at a press conference here.

Among the reforms he cited was the plan to limit the prime minister’s term, which Dr Mahathir said BN would never dare to implement.

MORE TO COME